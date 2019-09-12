‘Midway’: Nick Jonas Portrays Fighter Pilot in Trailer for World War II Film

Midway, Roland Emmerich’s action-packed account of the Battle of Midway during World War II, released a new trailer on Thursday. The film is in theaters November 8th, Veteran’s Day Weekend.

Based on real events, Midway centers on the war in the Pacific Theater following the attacks on Pearl Harbor, in which American forces defended the West Coast of the continental U.S. from the Imperial Japanese Navy. The Battle of Midway itself was a decisive battle during the war.

Midway stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Darren Criss, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson; most of the principle cast will portray real-life lieutenants and admirals during the war. “The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds,” Lionsgate said of the blockbuster.

Emmerich – the director behind Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012 and Stonewall – directed Midway from a script penned by Wes Tooke.