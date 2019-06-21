‘Midsommar’ Gets the Goofy Rom-Com Treatment in Latest Trailer

The early reviews for Ari Aster’s latest A24 horror flick, Midsommar, are in, and the general consensus appears to be, “It’s a great horror. It’s a great summer rom-com. It’s both!” It’s apparently both very scary and – perhaps upping the campy melodrama of its predecessor Hereditary – very funny.

The latest trailer for the film jumps off of that consensus, presenting Midsommar as a maniacal rom-com about what happens when you wander into a remote Swedish village just in time for a pagan ritual (and also, while your relationship is falling apart as a result of a sickening family tragedy). Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as the central couple, as well as their co-stars, must endure spiked drinks, screaming matches, a terrifying-sounding game called “Skin the Fool,” eternal sunshine, spotty minds, ghosts, random bears in cages, blood pacts, cliff-jumping, human barbecues, banquet tables in the shape of X’s and…bingo? The horror, the horror.

Midsommar is in theaters July 3rd.