‘Mid90s’: Watch Skateboarders Thrive in Jonah Hill’s New Movie Trailer

Actor’s directorial debut set to open in October

mid90s jonah hill trailer

A young skateboarder thrives and tries to survive in the new trailer for Jonah Hill's directorial debut, 'Mid90s.'

A 13-year-old finds salvation in skateboarding in the trailer for Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s. The film is set to open October 19th.

Hill wrote and directed Mid90s. The movie centers around Stevie, a teenager growing up in Los Angeles during the Nineties, who befriends a group of skateboarders one summer to escape a difficult home life. The clip features plenty of exuberant skate rat nonsense as Stevie and his friends outrun the cops, cruise down busy boulevards and leap over roof gaps.

But the Mid90s trailer is also filled with plenty of young adult growing pains and family drama, encapsulated by the fraught and often violent relationship between Stevie and his older brother.

The trailer also hints at a great soundtrack, featuring Wendy Rene’s soul classic, “After Laughter (Comes Tears),” and the Wu-Tang Clan song that sampled it, “Tearz,” as well as Hungarian rock band Omega‘s “Gyöngyhajú lány,” which Kanye West sampled on “New Slaves.”

Mid90s stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Katherine Waterston, Na-kel Smith, Olan Prenatt and Alexa Demie.

