Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next 'Making a Murderer': Watch Chilling Season Two Teaser Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Mid90s’ Trailer: Jonah Hill’s New Coming-of-Age Movie Shows Friends Becoming Family

Actor’s directorial debut follows troubled teen as he finds solace in skateboarding

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mid90s, Jonah Hill‘s directorial debut, follows 13-year-old Stevie, who befriends a group of skateboarders one summer while navigating a heartbreaking home life in Los Angeles. “A lot of the time we feel like our lives are the worst,” a friend tells Stevie (Sunny Suljic) in the tender new trailer. “I think if you looked into anyone else’s closer, you wouldn’t trade their shit for your shit.”

The new clip reveals more about Stevie’s troubling issues at home. It shows Stevie’s battle wounds, some of which may have occurred from wiping out but also from a possible abusive relationship, as he bonds with the new friends he has made. Meanwhile, his older brother causes rifts at home. It also hints at possible homelessness: Stevie is seen alongside a friend, sleeping outside with his skateboard as his pillow. On the lighter side, a female friend tells him he’s cute. “You’re at the age before guys become dicks,” she says.

Mid90s stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Katherine Waterston, Na-kel Smith, Olan Prenatt and Alexa Demie. The film premieres in theaters on October 19th.

 

In This Article: Jonah Hill

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad