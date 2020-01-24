See Mick Jagger Portray Scheming Gallery Owner in ‘Burnt Orange Heresy’ Trailer

Mick Jagger portrays a duplicitous gallery owner in the new trailer for The Burnt Orange Heresy, an art world drama that marks the Rolling Stones singer’s first significant big screen role since 2001’s The Man From Elysian Fields.

“Charming and ambitious art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) has fallen from grace. He spends his days in Milan lecturing witless tourists about art history. His only glimmer of hope is a new-found love interest, the enigmatic American, Berenice (Elizabeth Debicki),” the film’s synopsis states.

“An opportunity strikes when he is contacted by wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger), who summons James to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the legendary reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Soon, James’ greed and ambition get the better of him, and he finds himself caught in a web of his own making.”

The Giuseppe Capotondi-directed film is set to open March 6th in Los Angeles and New York.

The Burnt Orange Heresy premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where Jagger and co-star Donald Sutherland made headlines with their pointed comments about the Trump administration’s attitude toward climate change.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place — that were just about adequate — have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” Jagger said at the time. “The U.S. should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”

As Jagger also noted at Venice that — although he portrays a gallery owner in the film — he doesn’t collect art himself.

“I’m not really a collector. I throw things away,” Jagger said. “I buy things and then lose them. I’m a completely hopeless collector. I’m the complete opposite.”