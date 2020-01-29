 Watch Mr. Roarke Wreak Psychological Havoc in 'Fantasy Island' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Mr. Roarke Crafts Terrifying Torture Scenarios in New ‘Fantasy Island’ Trailer

Michael Pena stars as operator of titular island in horror reboot of Seventies TV series

Jon Blistein

The mysterious Mr. Roarke turns peoples’ greatest dreams against them in the new trailer for the film reboot of the Seventies TV show Fantasy Island.

While the original show often had some somber and chilling twists, the new film is a straight-up horror flick, with Michael Peña playing a nefarious version of Mr. Roarke. The new trailer primarily centers around around Lucy Hale’s character, Melanie, whom Mr. Roarke offers the opportunity to get some vengeance and closure on a childhood bully.

But once Melanie begins to enact her staged fantasy, she realizes that Mr. Roarke has placed her old tormenter in the torture chair. The trailer also teases other twisted fantasies, like a couple who get their lost child back at a cost and a woman who’s forced to confront her terrifying twin.

Along with Hale and Peña, Fantasy Island stars Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker. Jeff Wadlow (Kick-ass 2, Truth or Dare) directed the film and co-wrote the script with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Fantasy Island opens February 14th.

