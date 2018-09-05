Michael Myers Terrorizes Trick-or-Treaters in New ‘Halloween’ Trailer

Michael Myers goes on a killing spree on unsuspecting trick-or-treaters in the grisly new trailer for Halloween, the quasi-sequel to the 1978 horror classic.

The first half of the latest preview plays out as an extended scene as Myers, costumed among the October 31st revelers, kills random victims, first with a hammer and then with a kitchen knife.

The second part of the trailer focuses on Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who has prepared 40 years for her confrontation with the deranged killer. “I prayed every night that he would escape,” Strode says in voiceover. “So I can kill him.”

The events of David Gordon Green’s new movie, out October 19th, disregard all the sequels that followed the original Halloween – including the reveal that establishes that Strode and Myers are siblings – to instead present a direct sequel to the 1978 film.

Original Halloween mastermind John Carpenter executive produced the film, composed its score and served as a creative consultant on the new film.