Watch Michael Moore Parse Madness of Trump Era in ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Trailer

Michael Moore tries to parse the chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency in the first trailer for his new documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9. The film opens September 21st.

In the clip, Moore dubs Trump “the last president of the United States,” and much of the trailer highlights the increasingly polarized nature of American politics under Trump. There’s footage of KKK and neo-Nazis burning crosses and swastikas juxtaposed with an interview with Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg. One moment, informal Trump advisor Roger Stone warns about a violent uprising if Congress tries to impeach Trump, while the next rising progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocks on doors and hands out fliers.

Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

Moore announced Fahrenheit 11/9 last spring. The film’s title is both a reference to the day after the 2016 election, as well as a play on Moore’s scathing 2004 film about George W. Bush and the Iraq War, Fahrenheit 9/11.

Fahrenheit 11/9 marks Moore’s second film about Trump, following his surprise 2016 movie, Michael Moore in TrumpLand. The 73-minute feature documented a live show Moore performed in October 2016 in Wilmington, Ohio, the seat of Clinton County, which ended up voting overwhelmingly for Trump.