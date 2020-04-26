 See Michael Madsen Recreate 'Reservoir Dogs' Scene as 'Stay Home' PSA - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next See Michael Madsen Recreate 'Reservoir Dogs' Scene as Social Distancing PSA Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

See Michael Madsen Recreate ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Scene as Social Distancing PSA

Mr. Blonde dances to “Stuck in the Middle With You” again to encourage everyone to stay home.

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Actor Michael Madsen playfully recreated his iconic “Stuck in the Middle With You” ear-cutting scene from Reservoir Dogs in a homemade video promoting social distancing.

The cellphone-shot clip, uploaded by the team behind the Quentin Tarantino documentary QT8: The First Eight, opens with members of Madsen’s family with bloodied bandages over their ears, a nod to gruesome, darkly comic scene from Tarantino’s debut 1992 film. 

Eventually, the camera finds Madsen, in his “Mr. Blonde” persona with suit and pajama pants, dancing along to the Stealers Wheel track popularized by Reservoir Dogs. “Stay Safe. Stay home,” the PSA warns.

Watch the original scene below from Reservoir Dogs, Number 16 on Rolling Stone‘s 100 Greatest Films of the Nineties list:

The coronavirus quarantine has resulted in numerous unlikely reunions and recreations, including the cast of That Thing You Do! watching that film together over Zoom, the stars of Contagion doling out COVID-19 PSAs and The State coming back together for “Porcupine Racetrack 2000.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Quentin Tarantino

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.