See Michael Madsen Recreate ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Scene as Social Distancing PSA

Actor Michael Madsen playfully recreated his iconic “Stuck in the Middle With You” ear-cutting scene from Reservoir Dogs in a homemade video promoting social distancing.

The cellphone-shot clip, uploaded by the team behind the Quentin Tarantino documentary QT8: The First Eight, opens with members of Madsen’s family with bloodied bandages over their ears, a nod to gruesome, darkly comic scene from Tarantino’s debut 1992 film.

Eventually, the camera finds Madsen, in his “Mr. Blonde” persona with suit and pajama pants, dancing along to the Stealers Wheel track popularized by Reservoir Dogs. “Stay Safe. Stay home,” the PSA warns.

Watch the original scene below from Reservoir Dogs, Number 16 on Rolling Stone‘s 100 Greatest Films of the Nineties list:

The coronavirus quarantine has resulted in numerous unlikely reunions and recreations, including the cast of That Thing You Do! watching that film together over Zoom, the stars of Contagion doling out COVID-19 PSAs and The State coming back together for “Porcupine Racetrack 2000.”