Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns in New Teaser for ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton’s Batman returns in the new teaser for The Flash, the first standalone film for Ezra Miller’s Justice League speedster. DC FanDome shared the minute-long preview Saturday for the 2022 film, which also marks Keaton reprising the Dark Knight role for the first time in over 30 years.

“Tell me something. You can go anywhere you want, right? Any timeline. Any universe,” Keaton’s Bruce Wayne asks the Flash in voiceover. “Why do want to stay and fight to save this one?”

The teaser doesn’t reveal too much about the space-and-time-bending The Flash, although at one point there are two Ezra Millers, suggesting the Flash picked up another Flash somewhere along his travels.

After exiting the DC Cinematic Universe where “Bat Affleck” exists, the Flash and his crew somehow wind up in the Tim Burton-created Batcave, where the circa-1990 Batmobile lies under a tarp. Eventually, Keaton’s Batman emerges from the shadows. “Are you in?” the Flash asks Batman of their mission.

The Flash, helmed by It director Andy Muschietti, finally lands in theaters in November 2022.