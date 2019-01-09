×
Rolling Stone
Documentary Accusing Michael Jackson of Sexually Abusing Boys to Premiere at Sundance

Leaving Neverland focuses on two alleged victims and “how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later”

Michael JacksonMichael Jackson 'Dangerous Tour', Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Aug 1992

'Leaving Neverland,' a documentary that accuses Michael Jackson of sexually abusing two boys, will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Festival.

Eugene Adebari/REX/Shutterstock

Leaving Neverland, a documentary that accuses Michael Jackson of sexually abusing a pair of young boys, is set to premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

“At the height of his stardom, Michael Jackson began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families,” the film’s synopsis states. “Now in their 30s, they tell the story of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later.”

The two-part, 233-minute Leaving Neverland, named after Jackson’s famed California ranch, will receive its world premiere as part of the festival’s Special Events category.

Dan Reed, who previously helmed the documentaries The Pedophile Hunters and Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks, directed and produced Leaving Neverland.

It’s unclear which of Jackson’s accusers are the focus of Leaving Neverland. As the Wrap notes, the two brothers who accused Jackson of molestation in the singer’s 2005 criminal trial are now only in their 20s. Choreographer Wade Robson, now 36, filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Jackson in 2013, claiming Jackson molested him when he was seven years old. That lawsuit was dismissed in December 2017.

In addition to Leaving Neverland, Sundance also added The Brink, a documentary about Steve Bannon’s time in the Trump White House, to its 2019 slate. This year’s Sundance runs from January 24th to February 4th in Utah.

