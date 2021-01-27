See First Glimpse of Michael Gandolfini as a Young Tony Soprano

Warner Bros. has revealed a “Same Day Premieres” trailer of their 2021 releases, which includes footage of Dune, The Suicide Squad, King Richard, the Space Jam remake with Lebron James, and others. The most exciting moment occurs 20 seconds in, when we see a glimpse of the highly anticipated Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

James Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael, plays the role of a young Tony Soprano, wearing a denim sherpa jacket on the streets of Newark, New Jersey. As his full name is called — “Antonio Soprano!” — he lashes out at a man and engages in a fight, perhaps unsurprisingly.

The Many Saints of Newark arrives on September 24th. It’s written and produced by Sopranos creator David Chase and directed by series regular, Alan Taylor. It stars Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and others.

The Sopranos cast and creators reunited last month for a Friends of Firefighters benefit livestream, including Chase, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Steven Van Zandt, Steve Buscemi, and more. Imperioli and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri) recently teamed up for a Sopranos podcast, where they rewatch the series and provide commentary, memories, and interviews with castmates. The series celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year.