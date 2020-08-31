Michael B. Jordan Remembers Chadwick Boseman: ‘You Paved the Way for Me’

Michael B. Jordan honored his late Black Panther co-star and “big brother” Chadwick Boseman in a moving Instagram statement on Monday, writing, “I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did.”

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan wrote of Boseman, who died Friday at 43 after privately battling colon cancer for four years. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.”

Between a chorus of “I wish we had more time,” the actor — who played Killmonger opposite Boseman’s Black Panther — recalled one of his final conversations with the star.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.” he said. “Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old, you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

Calling him a “hero” and “legend,” Jordan wrote that Boseman “never lost sight of what [he] loved most.”

“You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit,” he noted. “You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Jordan ended by referencing the acclaimed Marvel film whose credits they shared.

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire,” he wrote. “I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Other Black Panther stars have shared tributes to Boseman following the news of his death. “How do you honor a king?” wrote Danai Gurira, who played Wakanda warrior Okoye in the film. “Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was.”