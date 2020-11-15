See Meryl Streep in First Trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Let Them All Talk’

Meryl Streep plays an author trying to overcome her writer’s block on a cruise with her nephew and old friends in the trailer for Let Them All Talk, which re-teams the Oscar-winning actress with director Steven Soderbergh.

HBO Max, which will premiere the film on December 10th, said in a synopsis, “Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies as well as her new literary agent who is desperate to find out about her next book.

Candace Bergen and Dianne Wiest play Streep’s old friends in the film — both with long-simmering tensions with Streep’s author — while Lucas Hedges plays the author’s nephew and Gemma Chan is the literary agent in the film.

Streep previously appeared in multiple roles in Soderbergh’s 2019 Panama Papers film The Laundromat. The largely improvised film, which was shot in-sequence in two weeks, is based on a short story by celebrated author Deborah Eisenberg, who received the screenwriting credit on Let Them All Talk and was heavily involved during production.

“[Eisenberg] was always there. She was there all the time, and she was so generous, and you could ask her anything,” Wiest told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “She would tell you what might come up next, and remind you, because we shot in sequence, which was another incredible gift that Steven gave.”