See Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson Go Galactic in ‘Men in Black’ Trailer

The defenders of the galaxy return in “Men In Black: International”

Our first real glimpse of the fourth Men in Black film comes in the form of a new trailer for Men In Black: International, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson and Tessa Thompson as the sunglasses-wearing defenders of the galaxy. In the clip, Thompson and Hemsworth, reuniting after co-starring in Thor: Ragnarok, take over for Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as members of secret organization Men In Black, this time set in the London headquarters where a mole threatens Earth’s safety.

Thompson plays Agent M, a new recruit to MIB after she spends 20 years tracking the organization down. She’s partnered with Hemsworth’s Agent H, who apparently enjoys napping at his desk and going to lunch early. Neeson co-stars as Agent O, the chief of MIB London, which we see for the first time in the trailer. The clip jumps to various locations, including Paris, London and an unclear desert destination, and shows off the MIB agents’ shiny new weapons.

In the film, out June 14th, 2019, Emma Thompson (seen briefly in this teaser clip) returns as the head of the MIB. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall.

