‘Thunder Force’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer Become Superheroes

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are two estranged best friends who become superheroes in Thunder Force. The Ben Falcone-directed film arrives via Netflix on April 9th.

The new trailer for the superhero comedy finds Lydia (McCarthy) and Emily (Spencer), childhood best friends who had a falling out, reuniting as adults.

Emily has developed a genetic platform, which gives ordinary people extraordinary superpowers. When Lydia visits Emily’s lab, she accidentally doses herself with the sole formula that provides super strength. Meanwhile, Emily’s superpower is invisibility.

The two, who dub themselves “Thunder Force,” fumble their way through utilizing their newly acquired superpowers to fight the villains who populate their Chicago hometown, including a glowing red-eyed Bobby Cannavale. A large crab-clawed Jason Bateman also appears in the clip.

Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Sarah Baker and Melissa Ponzio also star in the film.