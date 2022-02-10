 Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg Seek Redemption in New Movie, Not Real Life - Rolling Stone
Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg Seek Redemption in ‘Father Stu’ Trailer Instead of Real Life

Both actors have rap sheets of violent and racist behavior

Jon Blistein

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson — two actors known for their very saintly, not-at-all controversial behavior over the years — team up for some Hollywood-style redemption in the new trailer for Father Stu.

The film is based on the true story of Stuart Long (Wahlberg), a boxer who first tries to become a movie star, then tries to become a priest after a near-fatal accident, and then works to fulfill his goal after being diagnosed with a muscular disorder. Along the way, Long also tries to mend his relationship with his estranged parents, with Gibson playing Long’s father.

Depending on how you look at it, Father Stu is either a “brave choice” for two actors with rap sheets of violent, racist behavior willing to plumb the dark depths of their souls to tell a story of grace and redemption. Or, it’s a quick way to gin up audience sympathy and brush all that other stuff under the rug instead of doing the real hard work. Who’s to say? (This is also the second time Wahlberg and Gibson have combined forces, previously working together on 2017’s Daddy’s Home 2.)

Father Stu was written and directed by Rosalind Ross, who also just happens to be Gibson’s longtime romantic partner. The cast also includes Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz. The film is set to open on April 15, which is — wait for it — Easter weekend. 

