 Mel Brooks Endorses Joe Biden in His First-Ever Political Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next H.E.R. Performs at Los Angeles' Roxie Theatre in 'Damage' Video
Home Movies Movie News

Mel Brooks Endorses Joe Biden in His First-Ever Political Video

“I like Joe because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science,” director says of candidate

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mel Brooks made a rare political statement to endorse Joe Biden in a video the legendary comedy director’s son Max shared on social media.

@maxbrooksauthor

Mel Brooks made a rare political statement to endorse Joe Biden in a video the legendary comedy director’s son Max shared on social media.

In the minute-long clip, Brooks is shown quarantining in his home while his son and grandson stand behind glass doors. “They can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus,” Brooks said.

“And Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it. So many people have died. And when you’re dead, you can’t do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

In supporting Biden, Brooks said briefly, “I like Joe because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me: Vote for Joe.” Brooks also showed off his Cup of Joe coffee mug while his kin held up Biden/Harris posters.

Earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, Mel and Max Brooks posted a video — with Mel stuck inside while his son was outside — to encourage people to wear masks and social distance.

In This Article: Mel Brooks

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.