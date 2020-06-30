 Mel Brooks Pays Tribute to 'Best Friend' Comedy Legend Carl Reiner - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Movies Movie News

Mel Brooks Pays Tribute to ‘Best Friend’ Carl Reiner: ‘Nobody Could Do it Better’

Pair crafted one of most famous comedy routines of all time, “2000 Year Old Man”

Reporter

Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner

Mel Brooks paid homage to his "best friend" Carl Reiner with a heartfelt tribute.

Mel Brooks, whose enduring friendship with the late Carl Reiner began in 1950, has paid tribute to his “best friend” and Your Show of Shows costar. Reiner died on Monday at age 98.

“Carl was a giant, unmatched in his contributions to entertainment,” Brooks shared in a post on Twitter. “He created comedy gems like The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Jerk, and Where’s Poppa?

Brooks said they met in 1950 on Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows. “We’ve been best friends ever since,” he added. “I loved him.” It was while working on Your Show of Shows that the pair began crafting one of the most famous comedy routines of all time, “2000 Year Old Man,” where Reiner played a straight-man TV interviewer speaking with a very old man played by Brooks.

“When we were doing the ‘2000 Year Old Man’ together, there was no better straight man in the world,” Brooks wrote in his tribute. “So whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend — nobody could do it better.”

The first album from their bit was released in 1960, and four more albums followed based on their long-running routine. Their last LP, 1998’s The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000, won the Grammy for Spoken Comedy Album. In 1975, their bit also served as the basis for an animated comedy special.

“He will be greatly missed,” Brooks concluded in his heartfelt homage to Reiner.

Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks

