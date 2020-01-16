 Meek Mill is Dirt Bike Rider Leader in New 'Charm City Kings' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Why a Grammy-Nominated Music Producer Is Suing the Major Music Companies Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Charm City Kings’ Trailer: Meek Mill Leads Infamous Dirt Bike Riders Group

Angel Manuel Soto film cowritten by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins will premiere at Sundance

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Meek Mill stars as Blax, the leader of a group of Baltimore, Maryland dirt bike riders known as the Midnight Clique, in Charm City Kings. The Angel Manuel Soto-directed film will debut at Sundance Film Festival on January 27th before hitting theaters in April.

In the film’s new trailer, main character Mouse (portrayed by Jahi Di’Allo Winston) yearns to be a part of the Midnight Clique. The teenager’s brother was a renowned rider with the infamous crew before his tragic death and their mother (Teyonah Parris) is determined to not lose another son to the streets. However, Blax takes Mouse under his wing and soon Mouse’s pursuit of his passion lures him into nefarious territory.

Based on the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, Charm City Kings was cowritten by Moonlight director and writer Barry Jenkins and executive produced by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith along with James Lassiter. The cast includes Will Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley and Kezii Curtis.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.