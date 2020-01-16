‘Charm City Kings’ Trailer: Meek Mill Leads Infamous Dirt Bike Riders Group

Meek Mill stars as Blax, the leader of a group of Baltimore, Maryland dirt bike riders known as the Midnight Clique, in Charm City Kings. The Angel Manuel Soto-directed film will debut at Sundance Film Festival on January 27th before hitting theaters in April.

In the film’s new trailer, main character Mouse (portrayed by Jahi Di’Allo Winston) yearns to be a part of the Midnight Clique. The teenager’s brother was a renowned rider with the infamous crew before his tragic death and their mother (Teyonah Parris) is determined to not lose another son to the streets. However, Blax takes Mouse under his wing and soon Mouse’s pursuit of his passion lures him into nefarious territory.

Based on the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys, Charm City Kings was cowritten by Moonlight director and writer Barry Jenkins and executive produced by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith along with James Lassiter. The cast includes Will Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley and Kezii Curtis.