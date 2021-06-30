Maya Hawke Flees a Knife-Wielding Maniac in Clip From ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’

Netflix has released the opening five minutes from the first installment of its upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street, which premieres on the streaming service Friday, July 2nd.

The Fear Street series is set up in part one with a story set in 1994 and centered around a group of teenagers who learn that their town, Shadyside, has been cursed for generations and they may be the next target.

The opening moments of part one center around Maya Hawke’s character, Heather, who works at a bookstore in the mall. In a nice nod to R.L. Stine’s original Fear Street book series, the clip begins with Heather flipping off a rude customer who calls the horror novel she’s purchasing for her step-daughter “trash, low-brow horror.”

Things grow increasingly terrifying from there. As Heather tries to close up the shop, someone begins flitting about the stacks, leaving a trail of books in their wake. Eventually, a terrifying masked figure goes to stab Heather, only to have her block the knife with a book. Heather manages to escape but is unable to find her friend Ryan, who works in a different store in the mall. The clip ends, appropriately enough, with a cliff-hanger as the masked maniac grabs hold of Heather.

The following two installments of Fear Street will delve into Shady’side’s horrific past. Part two takes place in 1978 and will premiere July 9th; and part three premieres July 16th and goes all the way back to 1666, where the root of the curse will likely be revealed.

The Fear Street trilogy boasts a large ensemble cast, with several performers appearing in multiple movies. The cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores, Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Saide Sink, Maya Hawke, Ashley Zuckerman, Ryan Simpkins, and more.