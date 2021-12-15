Watch Matthew McConaughey, Haim Sing About Christmas With Jimmy Fallon

Matthew McConaughey and Haim joined Jimmy Fallon for a festive new holiday song, “This Christmas Will Be Different,” on The Tonight Show.

In the clip, McConaughey and Fallon meet up backstage at the late night show, where they recall how different last year’s Christmas festivities were. The pair break into song and celebrate all the things people have missed over the past two years, like gathering safely with families for the holidays.

Haim arrive midway through the song with some seriously impassioned singing, and the studio audience gets involved with the performance for a lively finale.

McConaughey also sat down with Fallon to discuss his role in new animated film Sing 2. The actor spoke about the film’s soundtrack, which he confirmed features an appearance from BTS, as well as Cardi B.

The actor also explained why he elected not to campaign for governor of Texas.

Sing 2, in theaters Dec. 22, features the voices of McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Offerman, who reprise their roles from the 2016 film. Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Bono have joined the voice cast this time around.