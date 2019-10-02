Matthew McConaughey Plays a Weed Kingpin in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Trailer

Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) protects his marijuana empire at all costs in the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Colin Farrell also star in the crime comedy film, which hits theaters on January 24th, 2020.

The clip follows Pearson, an American expat living large in London, who clings to his massive weed business as rivals threaten to steal it out from under him. “You’re out of touch, and I would like you to consider an offer,” Golding’s character says. We’re not sure of his name yet, but he’s certainly seems to be a rival. Still, Pearson holds strong, intoning, “I am not for sale.”

Between shots of kidnapping, gunfire and a man plummeting from a window to his death, McConaughey’s protagonist sneaks in some pretty quotable one-liners. “In the jungle, the only way a lion survives is not by acting like a king — [but] by being the king,” he says, soundtracked by a percussive remix of Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love.”

“There’s only one rule in this jungle,” he adds.” “When the lion’s hungry, he eats.”

The Gentlemen, which Ritchie wrote and directed, will follow his 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin.