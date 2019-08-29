Matthew McConaughey’s New Job: Communications Professor

Matthew McConaughey has landed a surprising new role as the actor has signed on as a faculty professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication. The Oscar-winning actor will start in the Fall 2019 term with the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey — who graduated with a film degree from UT Austin in 1993 — has served as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he started co-teaching the “Script to Screen” course with director and faculty member Scott Rice. The Texas native and Austin resident also developed the course’s curriculum, covering the intimate details of film production.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey told the university in a statement. “Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

Department chair Noah Isenberg praised McConaughey’s “infectious … passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic.”

In his previous semesters, McConaughey has recruited several filmmakers to discuss their recent films he’s appeared in. The visitors include writer-director Harmony Korine (2019’s The Beach Bum), director Yann Demange (2018’s White Boy Rick), writer-director Jeff Nichols (2012’s Mud) and writer-director Gary Ross (2016’s Free State of Jones).