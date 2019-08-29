 Matthew McConaughey Joins UT Austin as Faculty Professor – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Flashback: Oasis Perform ‘Live Forever’ at Glastonbury in 1994 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Matthew McConaughey’s New Job: Communications Professor

Actor and University of Texas alum will start fall 2019 term at Moody College of Communication’s Department of Radio-Television-Film

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey has signed on as a faculty professor at the University of Texas' Moody College of Communication.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey has landed a surprising new role as the actor has signed on as a faculty professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication. The Oscar-winning actor will start in the Fall 2019 term with the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey — who graduated with a film degree from UT Austin in 1993 — has served as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he started co-teaching the “Script to Screen” course with director and faculty member Scott Rice. The Texas native and Austin resident also developed the course’s curriculum, covering the intimate details of film production.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey told the university in a statement. “Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

Department chair Noah Isenberg praised McConaughey’s “infectious … passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic.”

In his previous semesters, McConaughey has recruited several filmmakers to discuss their recent films he’s appeared in. The visitors include writer-director Harmony Korine (2019’s The Beach Bum), director Yann Demange (2018’s White Boy Rick), writer-director Jeff Nichols (2012’s Mud) and writer-director Gary Ross (2016’s Free State of Jones).

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad