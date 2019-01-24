See Matthew McConaughey in Groovy New ‘The Beach Bum’ Trailer

Matthew McConaughey stars as a long-haired, trouble-making, bong-smoking poet named Moondog in The Beach Bum from writer-director Harmony Korine. The comedy is the filmmaker’s first movie since 2012’s Florida-set Spring Breakers.

The Beach Bum “follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog, a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules,” according to press notes. In this trailer, we see a trashy beach town stage where McConaughey’s character is waiting to accept some sort of musical award.

“Before I accept whatever award it is they’re giving me today, I want to start off with a little poetic foreplay,” he says. “One day I will swallow the world, and when I do I hope you all perish violently.”

In-between clips of coke lines and marijuana plants, Moondog plays golf with Jonah Hill, kisses Isla Fisher and wanders the streets at night with Zac Efron. The cast also includes Snoop Dogg and Margaritaville music mogul Jimmy Buffett. There’s also references to a coke-addicted parrot and a blind pilot who smokes a giant joint.

The Beach Bum is set to hit theaters March 29th.