Matthew McConaughey Discusses State of America in Fourth of July Speech

Matthew McConaughey gave a reflective address to Twitter in honor of the Fourth of July, noting that America is going through “growing pains.”

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” the actor told his followers. “But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country. We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains.”

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

He continued, “This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building. And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve. Why? Because it’s who we are.”

McConaughey concluded his speech by suggesting his followers aim to do better. “So, as we celebrate the red, white, and blue this weekend let’s be sure and just reflect just a minute, take a little bit of inventory on where we’ve come from, where we are, and how and where we want to go from here on the way to being the best we can be,” the actor said.

He added, “Let’s rock, America. Happy birthday. Just keep living.”

Last year, McConaughey released a memoir, Greenlights. Earlier this year he and his wife Camila hosted a virtual “We’re Texas” benefit raising money for those impacted by winter storms across the state. The benefit included performances by Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, George Strait, and Miranda Lambert.