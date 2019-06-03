×
Building the Perfect Beast: See Matt Damon, Christian Bale in First ‘Ford V Ferrari’ Trailer

Racing legends attempt to end Ferrari’s Le Mans reign in James Mangold-directed film

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star as two racing legends tasked with helping the Ford Motor Company end Ferrari’s reign in the first trailer for Ford V Ferrari.

The film, directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan), is “based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966,” the film’s synopsis states.

The film’s first trailer, soundtracked by the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” finds Damon’s Shelby attempting to better Ferrari’s racecar within a near-impossible 90-day deadline. “We’re lighter, we’re faster. If that don’t work, we’re nastier,” Shelby says.

Ford V Ferrari opens November 15th, positioning the drama well for awards season.

