Matt Damon, Adam Driver Have Medieval Face-Off in ‘Last Duel’ Trailer

Ridley Scott film based on real events during the Hundred Years War also stars Jodie Comer, and is based on a script by Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener

Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic, The Last Duel, has received its first trailer, which features an armored Matt Damon and Adam Driver clashing in a story based on France’s last sanctioned duel.

Set in 14th century France during the Hundred Years War, the film stars Emmy-winning Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, the wife of respected knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon), who accuses her husband’s trusted confidant, the Norman squire Jacques Le Gris (Driver) of assaulting her. Though Le Gris denies the charge, Marguerite upholds her accusation, and Jean challenges Le Gris to a deadly trial by combat.

Ben Affleck also stars in The Last Duel as Count Pierre d’Alençon, known historically as one of the hostages exchanged for France’s King John following the Battle of Poitiers. Affleck co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Damon and Nicole Holofcener, adapting it from Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France.

The Last Duel is produced by Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Holofcener, Damon and Affleck, with Kevin Halloran, Drew Vinton, and Madison Ainley serving as executive producers. The film opens in theaters on October 15th.

