‘The Matrix Reloaded’ Neo Outfit, ‘Pretty Woman’ Boots Up for Auction

Prop Store’s annual live auction will feature iconic items from a host of TV shows and films, including The Matrix Reloaded, Pretty Woman, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Batman, Alien and Labyrinth, among others. The live event takes place December 1st and 2nd. Registration is available and online proxy bids can be submitted through October 29th.

Among the 900 lots up for bid this year are a full outfit Keanu Reeves donned as Neo during 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded, which has an estimated value between $52,000-$78,000. If the outfit doesn’t strike one’s fancy, for that same estimated range, bidders can consider a special effects mechanical alien head from 1979’s Alien.

For an estimated $13,000-19,000, the thigh-high heeled boots Julia Roberts wore in 1990’s Pretty Woman are also up for bid as is the package deal of the crystal ball, autographed photos and screening and wrap party tickets from 1986’s Labyrinth starring David Bowie. On the pricier end, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (portrayed by Ewan McGregor) hero lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is estimated to fetch $103,000 – $155,000.

While the latest Batman iteration The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson is currently filming in Chicago, the auction is offering the Joker’s fedora from 1989’s Batman worn by Jack Nicholson. The fedora is estimated at $26,000-$38,000. The Joker’s necktie from 2008’s The Dark Knight worn by the late Heath Ledger is estimated to ring in at $10,000-$13,000.

In November, Prop Store will hold a virtual exhibition via their social media, where interested parties can view auction items ahead of the live event and ask specialists questions.