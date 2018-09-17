Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Review: Loudon Wainwright III Delivers a Warts and All Autobiography on 'Years in the Making' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Emily Blunt Brings Magic, Music in New Trailer

Magical nanny returns to comfort Banks family after tragedy in clip for ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Emily Blunt brings magic and healing in the new trailer for 'Mary Poppins Returns,' the long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed 1964 musical.

Emily Blunt brings magic and healing in the new trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, the long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed 1964 musical. The clip – set in 1930s London, England, 25 years after Mary Poppins – finds the titular nanny returning to comfort grown-up siblings Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) after a family tragedy.

“Mary Poppins, you came back!” Michael exclaims as the protagonist struts through his front door. “You seem hardly to have aged at all.” The nanny fires back, “Really? One never discusses a woman’s age.” She then meets Michael’s children, building to a series of elaborate fantasy sequences.

Mary Poppins Returns, out December 19th, also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke (who played cockney chimney sweep Bert in the original 1964 film).

Rob Marshall (Annie, Chicago) helmed the musical fantasy, which features all new original songs from composer Marc Shaiman and lyrics from Scott Wittman and Shaiman.

In This Article: Emily Blunt

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad