‘Mary Poppins Returns’: Emily Blunt Brings Magic, Music in New Trailer

Emily Blunt brings magic and healing in the new trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, the long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed 1964 musical. The clip – set in 1930s London, England, 25 years after Mary Poppins – finds the titular nanny returning to comfort grown-up siblings Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) after a family tragedy.

“Mary Poppins, you came back!” Michael exclaims as the protagonist struts through his front door. “You seem hardly to have aged at all.” The nanny fires back, “Really? One never discusses a woman’s age.” She then meets Michael’s children, building to a series of elaborate fantasy sequences.

Mary Poppins Returns, out December 19th, also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke (who played cockney chimney sweep Bert in the original 1964 film).

Rob Marshall (Annie, Chicago) helmed the musical fantasy, which features all new original songs from composer Marc Shaiman and lyrics from Scott Wittman and Shaiman.