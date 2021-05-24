Ancient Heroes Reunite in the Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

A group of immortal heroes are reunited in the new trailer for Marvel’s Eternals, which is set to arrive on November 5th.

Eternals was directed by recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and is centered around the titular group of superheroes, who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years but are forced into action to contend with an old enemy, the Deviants. The new trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points, but it does offer a glimpse at this unique collection of heroes who will be a key part of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The ensemble cast for Eternals boasts Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris (who nevertheless draws snickers from his fellow heroes at the end of the trailer, when he suggests he could take over for Iron Man and Captain Rogers as the leader of the Avengers). Angelina Jolie plays the warrior Thena, Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, Gemma Chan is Sersi, Lauren Ridloff is Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry is Phastos, Salma Hayek is Ajak, Lia McHugh is Sprite, Don Lee is Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan is Druig, and Kit Harrington is Dane Whitman.