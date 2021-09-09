 New 'Pharma Bro' Doc Trailer Traces the Rise of Martin Shkreli - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Movies Movie News

‘Pharma Bro’ Doc Trailer Examines Martin Shkreli’s Rise to Infamy

New film directed by Brent Hodge will arrive in October

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Documentary filmmaker Brent Hodge tries to parse the infuriating complexities of Martin Shkreli, and dig into the already evil system he exploited for his own gain, in the new trailer for Pharma Bro.

The trailer offers a broad-strokes overview of Shkreli’s rise to infamy, from his decision to price gouge Daraprim, a life-saving drug for HIV and cancer patients battling parasitic infections, to his purchase of the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin (Ghostface Killah even makes a quick cameo, quipping of Shkreli, “He wouldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight”). In an attempt to better understand what makes one of the most hated men in America tick, Hodge even literally moves into the same apartment building as Shkreli.

The end of the clip also touches on Shkreli’s eventual guilty conviction on securities fraud, although as some talking heads note, he wasn’t sent to jail for any of the acts that actually infuriated most people. That’s because, as several people point out, the rules Shkreli exploited to spike the price of Daraprim remain perfectly legal.

Pharma Bro was produced by Blumhouse Television and Hodge Films. It will arrive on digital on-demand platforms for rent or purchase on October 5th via 1091 Pictures.

Courtesy of Blumhouse Television

In This Article: martin shkreli, trailers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.