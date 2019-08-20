×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next What Will It Take for Democrats to Flip the Senate in 2020? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Watch Two Complementary Teasers for Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’

The his and hers previews show happier times in a dissolving romance

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix released two teaser trailers for Noam Baumbach’s Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The film will be released on Netflix and in select theaters this fall.

The marriage of actress Nicole (Johansson) and stage director Charlie (Driver) are told from both their perspectives. Johansson narrates “What I Love About Charlie,” set to Cat Power’s cover of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.” She discusses her admiration for how easily he cries in movies, his inability to get defeated and fashion sense. In “What I Love About Nicole,” Driver’s character celebrates his wife’s competitive nature, dance abilities and gift-giving skills, set to Redding’s original version of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.” Both trailers feature scenes of them parenting their son before cutting abruptly to a courtroom where the pair sit on opposite sides.

Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Alan Alda also star in the film. Randy Newman composed and conducted the music.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad