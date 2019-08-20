Watch Two Complementary Teasers for Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’

Netflix released two teaser trailers for Noam Baumbach’s Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The film will be released on Netflix and in select theaters this fall.

The marriage of actress Nicole (Johansson) and stage director Charlie (Driver) are told from both their perspectives. Johansson narrates “What I Love About Charlie,” set to Cat Power’s cover of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.” She discusses her admiration for how easily he cries in movies, his inability to get defeated and fashion sense. In “What I Love About Nicole,” Driver’s character celebrates his wife’s competitive nature, dance abilities and gift-giving skills, set to Redding’s original version of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.” Both trailers feature scenes of them parenting their son before cutting abruptly to a courtroom where the pair sit on opposite sides.

Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Alan Alda also star in the film. Randy Newman composed and conducted the music.