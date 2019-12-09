‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘The Crown’ Lead 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

The Irishman and Marriage Story led the film categories for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, while The Crown, Fleabag and Succession all picked up multiple nods for television.

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story led the pack with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actress in a Drama for Scarlett Johansson, Best Actor in a Drama for Adam Driver, Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern, Best Screenplay for Baumbach and even a Best Score nod for Randy Newman.

The Irishman, meanwhile, pulled in five nominations, including Best Picture, Drama, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Screenplay for Steven Zaillian and Best Supporting Actor looks for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also picked up five nominations, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Director and Screenplay for Tarantino.

The Best Picture, Drama category will feature Marriage Story and The Irishman competing with 1917, Joker and The Two Popes. The Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category features Once Upon a Time, Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Rocketman.

Other top films included Joker, which earned Todd Philips a Best Director look and Joaquin Phoenix a Best Actor in a Drama nod, while the stars of The Two Popes, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, picked up Best Actor in a Drama and Best Supporting Actor looks as well. Eddie Murphy notably scored a nod for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Dolemite is My Name, while Jenifer Lopez notched a Best Supporting Actress look for Hustlers and South Korean director Bong Joon Ho earned Best Director and Screenplay nominations for Parasite, which was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

In TV, The Crown led the Drama categories, scoring a Best Series nod, Best Actress in a Drama for Olivia Colman, Best Actor in a Drama for Tobias Menzies and Best Supporting Actress for Helena Bonham Carter. Fleabag will look to build on its Emmy dominance, earning nominations for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Best Actor for Andrew Scott.

Along with The Crown, the Best TV Series, Drama category features Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, The Morning Show and Succession. In Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, Fleabag will go up against Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Politician.

Meanwhile, Chernobyl and Unbelievable led the Mini-Series and TV Movie categories, each scoring four nominations. In the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category they’ll face off against Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon and The Loudest Voice.

2020 Golden Globes Nominations

Best Film – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker



Best Actor – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Cynthio Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronana – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Ana de Armas – Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Annette Benning – The Report

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Score

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Animated Film

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best TV Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV Series – Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Miniseries or TV Film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef – Rami

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie

Chris Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable