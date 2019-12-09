‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘The Crown’ Lead 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

The Irishman and Marriage Story led the film categories for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, while The Crown, Fleabag and Succession all picked up multiple nods for television.
Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story led the pack with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actress in a Drama for Scarlett Johansson, Best Actor in a Drama for Adam Driver, Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern, Best Screenplay for Baumbach and even a Best Score nod for Randy Newman.
The Irishman, meanwhile, pulled in five nominations, including Best Picture, Drama, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Screenplay for Steven Zaillian and Best Supporting Actor looks for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also picked up five nominations, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Director and Screenplay for Tarantino.
The Best Picture, Drama category will feature Marriage Story and The Irishman competing with 1917, Joker and The Two Popes. The Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category features Once Upon a Time, Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Rocketman.
Other top films included Joker, which earned Todd Philips a Best Director look and Joaquin Phoenix a Best Actor in a Drama nod, while the stars of The Two Popes, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, picked up Best Actor in a Drama and Best Supporting Actor looks as well. Eddie Murphy notably scored a nod for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Dolemite is My Name, while Jenifer Lopez notched a Best Supporting Actress look for Hustlers and South Korean director Bong Joon Ho earned Best Director and Screenplay nominations for Parasite, which was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
In TV, The Crown led the Drama categories, scoring a Best Series nod, Best Actress in a Drama for Olivia Colman, Best Actor in a Drama for Tobias Menzies and Best Supporting Actress for Helena Bonham Carter. Fleabag will look to build on its Emmy dominance, earning nominations for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Best Actor for Andrew Scott.
Along with The Crown, the Best TV Series, Drama category features Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, The Morning Show and Succession. In Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, Fleabag will go up against Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Politician.
Meanwhile, Chernobyl and Unbelievable led the Mini-Series and TV Movie categories, each scoring four nominations. In the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category they’ll face off against Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon and The Loudest Voice.
2020 Golden Globes Nominations
Best Film – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best Actor – Drama
Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronana – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Annette Benning – The Report
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Original Score
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Best Animated Film
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best TV Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best TV Series – Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Miniseries or TV Film
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie
Chris Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable