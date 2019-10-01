Watch Margot Robbie Wreak Campy Havoc as Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn recruits a delightfully ruthless girl gang to take down a criminal mastermind in the new trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), out February 7th, 2020.

The new Suicide Squad spin-off finds Quinn separated from her frequent partner-in-crime and -love, the Joker — and trying to finally exert some control over her own life. The clip opens with her dryly defining her namesake, “harlequin”: a person whose “role is to serve — it’s nothing without a master.”

After a criminal kidnaps a young girl, Quinn assembles a group of other women and superheroes to take down the Gotham crime boss with reckless abandon.

The trailer offers a glimpse of director Cathy Yan’s vibrant, over-the-top aesthetic, which mixes classic superhero explosiveness with just the right amount of camp. At the end of the trailer, Quinn scolds a young girl for calling her “chick” before handing her a stick of dynamite to throw at a car trying to chase them down.

Along with Robbie, Birds of Prey will star Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina and Ella Jay Basco.