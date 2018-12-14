Watch ‘Dr. Who’ Actor Matt Smith as Robert Mapplethorpe in New Biopic Trailer

The story of legendary photographer Robert Mapplethorpe will be the subject of the upcoming biopic Mapplethorpe, which unveiled its first trailer Friday ahead of its 2019 release. Dr. Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith portrays the photographer in the Ondi Timoner-directed biopic that chronicles his sexual and artistic awakening in New York City of the Seventies and Eighties, as well as his friendship with rock legend Patti Smith.

“Photography, it’s about light, it’s about composition, it’s about the personality of the subject,” Smith’s Mapplethorpe says in voiceover. “I’m an artist. I would have been a painter but the camera was invented.”

“The film depicts Mapplethorpe’s life from moments before he and Patti Smith moved into the famed Chelsea hotel, home to a world of bohemian chic. Here, he begins photographing its inhabitants and his newfound circle of friends including artists and musicians, socialites, film stars, and members of the S&M underground. Mapplethorpe’s work displayed eroticism in a way that had never been examined nor displayed before to the public,” the film’s synopsis states.

“Exploring the intersection of his art, his sexuality and his struggle for mainstream recognition, Mapplethorpe offers a nuanced portrait of an artist at the height of his craft and of the self-destructive impulses that threaten to undermine it all.”

Marianne Rendon portrays the Horses singer in Mapplethorpe, with John Benjamin Hickey (as the photographer’s benefactor Sam Wagstaff), Brian Stokes Mitchell, McKinley Belcher III and Carolyn McCormick also in the cast. Following its recent premiere at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Mapplethorpe opens nationwide March 1st, 2019.