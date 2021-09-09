As The Sopranos did, the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark features some familiar faces as well as some newcomers to the screen. We photographed 13 cast members, as well as series creator and Many Saints co-writer David Chase, for our special digital cover that goes into the making of the movie. Here, we spotlight each one.
All in the Family: Meet the Stars of the ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
The ‘Sopranos’ prequel film features familiar faces as well as Hollywood newcomers — we interviewed them all for our digital-cover special feature