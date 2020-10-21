Gary Oldman Stars as ‘Citizen Kane’ Screenwriter in ‘Mank’ Trailer

Gary Oldman stars as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in the new trailer for Mank, the latest film from director David Fincher (The Social Network, Gone Girl, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo). The film will premiere in select theaters this November, followed by a global release on Netflix on December 4th.

Set in Thirties Hollywood, Mank portrays Mankiewicz as an alcoholic and a scathing social critic, re-evaluating the social and political ties in his industry as he races to finish the screenplay for Orson Welles’ magnum opus on time.

“You cannot capture a man’s entire life in two hours,” he states in the trailer. “All you can hope is to leave the impression of one.”

The film also stars Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz, Sam Troughton as John Houseman, Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg, Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz, Tom Burke as Orson Welles, Joseph Cross as Charles Lederer, Jamie McShane as Shelly Metcalf, Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick, Monika Gossman as Fraulein Freda, and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst, the newspaper tycoon who was the inspiration behind Citizen Kane.