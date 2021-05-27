M. Night Shyamalan Creates a Surreal Family Vacation in ‘Old’ Trailer

A family finds themselves in a horrific race against time in Old, the latest psychological horror film from director M. Night Shyamalan. The first full-length trailer was released by Universal on Thursday, showing what surreal elements are in store from the Sixth Sense filmmaker’s latest project.

Inspired by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ 2013 graphic novel Sandcastle, Old follows a family — consisting of Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps, Gael García Bernal, and their three children — as they venture out on a secluded beach vacation. However, they soon discover that they, along with their fellow guests on the beach resort, have begun rapidly aging for no reason; their children turn into teenagers, and the adults find themselves developing gray hair and wrinkles. Confronted with the abandoned belongings and dead bodies of the hotel guests before them, the tourists rush to escape their existential prison before time runs out for them, too.

The cast of Old also includes Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and Rufus Sewell. Unlike most Shyamalan films, which are shot in his hometown of Philadelphia, Old was filmed in the Dominican Republic and set off the coast of France. The film opens on July 23rd in theaters.