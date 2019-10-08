Watch Lupita Nyong’o Bring Out Her Rapping Alter Ego on ‘Fallon’

Us and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o has a surprising talent for hip-hop. During an appearance on The Tonight Show the actress, who is currently promoting her new autobiographical children’s book Sulwe, revealed her rap alter ego named “Troublemaker” (a name she was apparently given by Common).

After Jimmy Fallon asks for a little sample of Troublemaker’s skills, Nyong’o dons a pair of sunglasses and grabs a microphone. The Roots join her as the actress spits a few impressive lines before dissolving into laughter.

The actress also discussed her reaction to being name-checked in Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” which Nyong’o said was a surprise. “Queen Bee does not tell anyone anything,” she laughed. “I was in London and I was doing a press junket for a documentary I did called Warrior Women and the first journalist is just interviewing me and she said, ‘How do you feel now that you’re a Beyoncé lyric?’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'” She added, after Fallon mentioned she’s also in a Jay-Z song, “I love the Carters and they seem to love me. I’m not mad!”

Nyong’o also talked to Fallon about being in Us and acted out an emotional conversation along with the host.



