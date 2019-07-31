See Lupita Nyong’o Play Zombie-Slaying Teacher in ‘Little Monsters’ Trailer

Months after her breakout horror role in Jordan Peele’s Us, Lupita Nyong’o builds on that momentum with the new trailer for Little Monsters. In the grisly horror-comedy, the actress stars as Miss Caroline, a brave schoolteacher who shields her students from a zombie breakout during a field trip gone awry.

The clip opens with military personnel strategizing how to defeat the undead. “It’s zombies again,” one character intones. “Fast ones or slow ones, sir?” another responds. Luckily for all involved, it’s the slow variety, as the outbreak unfolds in the sleepy town of Pleasant Valley.

The trailer shows Miss Caroline working with Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician on-hand as a chaperone, and kids’ show personality Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad) to defeat the zombies. Adding a comedic spin, Caroline attempts to keep her students blissfully unaware of the apocalyptic scene — distracting them with ukulele songs and telling them the bloodthirsty beings are “part of a game.” Gad’s character, meanwhile, is more defeatist about their potential doom, telling the kids, “We’re all gonna die.”

Abe Forsythe (2016’s Down Under) wrote and directed Little Monsters, which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. The film hits theaters in the U.K. and Ireland on November 15th.