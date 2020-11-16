Romance Thrives in the New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Lovers Rock’

Young love flourishes at a house party in Eighties London in the new trailer for Lovers Rock, the second film in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology, premiering November 27th on Amazon Prime Video.

The clip doesn’t offer much in the way of specific plot points but features a quick montage of party preparations, unexpected connections and confrontations, a little bit of religious guilt, and plenty of music. Per a press release, Lovers Rock, is “an ode to the romantic reggae genre called ‘Lovers Rock’ and to the black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs.”

Lovers Rock stars Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Michael Ward, Shaniqua Okwok, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Ellis George, Alexander James-Blake, and Kadeem Ramsay. McQueen co-wrote the film with Courttia Newland.

The first film in the Small Axe anthology, Mangrove, will premiere Friday, November 20th. Following Lovers Rock, the next film, Red, White, and Blue will arrive December 4th, while Alex Wheatle will be released December 11th, and Education will be released December 18th. All five Small Axe films are set between the late-Sixties and mid-Eighties, and each one tells a different story involving London’s West Indian community.