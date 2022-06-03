Fresh Off Grammy Win, Admitted Sexual Harasser Louis C.K. Is Trying to Find Theaters for New Movie

Having recently been fêted by the Recording Academy with a Grammy, comedian and admitted sexual harasser Louis C.K. is trying to rejuvenate his film career with a campaign to get theaters to screen his new movie, Fourth of July.

C.K. announced the film, which he directed and co-wrote, on his website Friday, June 3. The film is currently scheduled to open July 1, and there are some screenings lined up in New York City, Boston, and Chicago. In a letter sent to fans (published by The Hollywood Reporter) C.K. said he is “still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters,” but urged fans to chip in as well.

“Also if you would like Fourth of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it,” he said.

C.K. co-wrote Fourth of July with comedian Joe List, who stars in the film as Jeff, a recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist, who confronts his family during their annual Independence Day vacation. C.K. also has a small role as Jeff’s therapist. The rest of the cast includes Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh and Robert Kelly.

Fourth of July marks the first film C.K. has directed since I Love You, Daddy, which was canceled just before its intended release after five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he masturbated in front of them without their consent. C.K. ultimately admitted, “These stories are true.” (While I Love You, Daddy never got a proper release, it did screen at a handful of festivals before the allegations against C.K. came out; versions of the film also leaked online.)

While Fourth of July marks C.K.’s moviemaking comeback, he really has not let the sexual misconduct allegations slow him down. He has continued to tour regularly and has self-released two stand-up specials, Sincerely Louis C.K. in 2020 and Sorry in 2021. The album version of the former special — which was C.K.’s first following the sexual misconduct allegations — earned the comedian his third Best Comedy Album Grammy earlier this year.