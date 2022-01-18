Louie Anderson Hospitalized for Blood Cancer

Louie Anderson is being treated for blood cancer at a hospital, Rolling Stone can confirm.

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer,” Glenn Schwartz, a rep for the actor said in a statement Tuesday. “He is resting comfortably.”

Last year, Anderson revealed that he had lost 40 pounds thanks to intermittent fasting. “I took it very serious. I got a trainer. I worked out. I swam. This has been a lifelong struggle for me: food addiction,” he told Daily Blast Live. “I learned a lot and feel good. I’m no longer compulsively eating like I was and that was the big thing for me.”

Anderson also underwent two heart procedures in 2003 for an unspecified heart condition.

The actor starred as Christine Baskets on FX’s Baskets from 2019 to 2019. He also appeared in Coming 2 America last year.