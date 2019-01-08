New Doc Tells Different Side of 1993 Lorena Bobbitt Scandal

A new documentary that reexamines the story of Lorena Bobbitt – the woman who infamously cut off her abusive husband’s penis – will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month before arriving on Amazon February 15th. Filmmaker Joshua Rofé directed the four-part series, while Jordan Peele served as executive producer.

The trailer recounts the extraordinary scandal, which captivated the country in 1993, though it quickly moves from its sensational surface to its far darker underbelly. Early media depictions of Bobbitt as a “jealous wife” and a “hot-blooded Latina” are swiftly countered by trial testimony in which Bobbitt and other witnesses detail the physical and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt.

Along with examining the ways the media firestorm undercut the true issues at play in Bobbit’s story, the Lorena trailer also teases how the series will place the incident in the context of other major Nineties sex scandals, including the sexual harassment allegations leveled at then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas and former president Bill Clinton. The clip closes with Bobbitt sitting down for a new interview, in which she says: “I didn’t choose to be in the spotlight, but there’s no going back.”