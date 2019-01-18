‘Lords of Chaos’: See Rory Culkin, Sky Ferreira in Trailer for Norwegian Black Metal Movie

Rory Culkin and Sky Ferreira star in the disturbing, darkly comic new trailer for Lords of Chaos, director Jonas Åkerlund’s upcoming horror-dramedy film about the ill-fated Norwegian black-metal band Mayhem – and the series of crimes in the 1990s that define the band’s legacy. The movie, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, hits theaters on February 8th.

The clip, soundtracked by Sigur Rós, opens with young guitarist Euronymous (Culkin) narrating his innocent early days. “Here I am: an average teenager, may think,” he says. “But you couldn’t be more wrong. I am the founder of Mayhem, the most infamous black metal band in the world. Life was easy back then. It was all about having fun, drinking beer, playing hard and loud music. And then everything changed.”

The tone becomes radically darker and more disorienting after a scene in which Euronymous hires Varg (Emory Cohen) as the band’s new bassist. The trailer avoids hard spoilers but teases the notorious church burnings, suicide and murder that followed.

Lords of Chaos is based on Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind’s 1998 book of the same name. Anthony De La Torre, Jack Kilmer and Valter Skarsgård also appear in the film; Jonas Åkerlund and Dennis Magnusson co-wrote the screenplay.