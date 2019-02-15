Watch Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Flirt in Trailer for Political Rom-Com ‘Long Shot’

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen develop a professional flirtation in the trailer for political rom-com Long Shot. The film hits theaters on May 3rd.

Theron plays Charlotte Field, the Secretary of State who is preparing a presidential bid. At an event, she runs into Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), whom she used to babysit. Charlotte subsequently hires Fred, who is working as a journalist, to be her speechwriter. While traveling together on the campaign trail, the pair develop a flirtatious friendship that seems to bud into an unlikely romance, much to the dismay of the rest of Charlotte’s team.

June Diane Raphael, Alexander Skarsgad, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Andy Serkis star alongside Theron and Rogen in the film. Last year, Theron appeared in the films Tully and Gringo. Later this year, she’ll voice Morticia Addams in the animated reboot of The Addams Family film franchise. She is also set to star as Megyn Kelly in Fair and Balanced, a film that explores the sexual harassment allegations against Roger Ailes that were brought forth by the female Fox News anchors. This summer, Rogen will voice Pumbaa in Disney’s live action remake of The Lion King.