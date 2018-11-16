Rolling Stone
Logic to Cowrite, Star in J.J. Abrams-Produced Film

‘Everything Must Go’ described as a ‘Clerks’ for a new generation

Logic has been tapped to cowrite and star in the upcoming J.J. Abrams-produced film, 'Everything Must Go.'

Logic has been tapped to star in a J.J. Abrams-produced film, Variety reports. Everything Must Go will also be cowritten by the rapper alongside Blackish writer Lisa McQuillan.

Billed as a “Clerks for a new generation,” Everything Must Go is among several J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot-produced films that are in the works. Among the forthcoming films are The Slate from Hell Fest writer Blair Butler, an untitled female-fronted horror allegory from The Good Place executive producer Megan Amram, who will write the script, and The Seven Sisters of Scott County directed by The Good Time Girls‘ Courtney Hoffman.

Additionally, there is a currently-untitled Ben Shifrin-penned contained time travel movie and a sci-fi romance film called Only the Lonely, which will be helmed by first-time director Stefan Grube, who served as the editor of Bad Robot film, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Last month, Logic unveiled his fourth studio album, YSIV, which followed his chart-topping Everybody and Number Three hit single “1-800-273-8255,” named after the National Suicide Lifeline.

 

