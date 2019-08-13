×
Watch Greta Gerwig Bring 'Little Women' to Life in New Star-Studded Trailer

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and more star in adaptation of beloved novel

The trailer for writer-director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women arrived on Tuesday, featuring the film’s star-studded cast. It opens in theaters this Christmas.

Based on the 19th century novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as four teenaged girls living with their mother Marmee (Laura Dern) and great-aunt March (Meryl Streep) in 1860s Massachusetts. Ronan portrays Jo March, the fifteen-year-old rebel of the family — and Alcott’s alter ego — who resists the old-fashioned expectations for women of her era while being courted by her neighbor, Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). The four girls each embark on their own journeys towards womanhood, determined to carve out life on their own terms.

Gerwig’s Little Women also stars Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Chris Cooper, James Norton and Louis Garrel. Gerwig previously wrote and directed Lady Bird, which also starred Ronan and Chalamet and was nominated for five Oscars in 2018, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Ronan.

