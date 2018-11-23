See Simba’s Introduction in First Teaser for Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Remake

Disney has offered up the first look at newborn Simba from its live-action remake of The Lion King. The teaser trailer for the CGI-heavy film is a nearly shot-for-shot remake of the opening of the 1994 animated classic, with the animals of the savanna gathering at Pride Rock to witness the introduction of the new prince.

James Earl Jones reprises his voice role of Mufasa in the teaser, delivering a near-exact monologue to his son Simba as his character did in the original film. “Everything the light touches is our kingdom. But a king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise as you as the new king,” Jones’ Mustafa says in voiceover.

The teaser trailer also features the return of Lebo M.’s now-classic intro from the 1994 film, a Zulu-language chant that serves as a prologue to Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Circle of Life.”

As previously announced, the Jon Favreau-directed remake stars Donald Glover in the role of adult Simba, with Beyoncé set to voice fellow lion Nala. Joining the cast for the remake as Chiwetel Ejofor as the villainous Scar, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon & Pumbaa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi and John Oliver as Zazu.

The Lion King remake – the latest Disney animated classic revived as a live-action blockbusters, following The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland and Beauty and the Beast – arrives July 19th, 2019, two months after Disney’s Aladdin live-action remake hits theaters.